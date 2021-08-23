UrduPoint.com

UAE Delegation To Visit Uzbekistan Tuesday For UAE-Uzbekistan Business Forum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:00 PM

UAE delegation to visit Uzbekistan Tuesday for UAE-Uzbekistan Business Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will lead a high-level government and business delegation to Uzbekistan for a three-day visit from 24th to 26th August, 2021.

The visit is aimed at developing economic relations, enhancing trade exchanges between the two countries, stimulating mutual investment flows, and identifying sectors and programs of cooperation at the governmental and private sector levels during the next stage.

During the visit, the UAE-Uzbek Business Forum will take place in Tashkent under the chairmanship of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri from the UAE side; and Sardar Omar Zakhov, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade. The Forum will see the participation of a number of senior government officials from the two countries and will hold meetings at both governmental and private-sector levels.

In addition, the business forum will serve as an ideal platform for dialogue and coordination between the government entities in the two countries, and will enable both UAE and Uzbek companies to explore opportunities to establish sustainable partnerships. Furthermore, it will witness the signing of MoUs to advance commercial activities and economic projects that serve the economic and commercial objectives of the two countries during the next phase. These will focus on trade, investment, tourism and cooperation activities in the energy and renewable energy sectors, logistics, dry port operations, real estate, agriculture, food security, health care, pharmaceutical industries and entrepreneurship.

The forum falls within the framework of the distinguished economic relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan, which have grown significantly over the past few years.

Reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to promote mutual cooperation, the value of non-oil trade exchange between the two sides has doubled during the last decade to reach US$400 million in 2020 from US$173 million in 2011.

The UAE delegation’s visit to Uzbekistan is expected to contribute to opening up more channels of communication and cooperation between the UAE and Uzbek governments, advancing economic and trade ties, and facilitating partnership activities at the private sector level to support the two countries’ development aspirations.

The UAE-Uzbek Business Forum is the main event of this important visit, during which the two sides will identify clear paths for the development of partnerships during the next stage. It will also help develop strategies to increase the volume of bilateral trade; enhance the linkage between the business communities; and provide adequate support and facilities to the companies of the two countries for trade and investment operations in both markets.

More than 30 representatives from nearly 18 governmental and private entities in the country will join the UAE delegation to Uzbekistan. Apart from the Ministry of Economy, these include the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Khalifa Fund, the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Dubai, Sharjah and Al Fujairah, Invest In Sharjah, Etihad Credit Insurance, Dubai Ports, Abu Dhabi Ports, Mubadala, Masdar, Julphar, The Kanoo Group, and Damac. From the Uzbek side, representatives of more than 40 entities in the government and private sectors from across various sectors will participate in the forum.

