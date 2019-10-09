UAE delegation to visit Vietnam next week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Economy is organising the official visit of a senior commercial delegation to Vietnam, led by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, to discuss ways of reinforcing the economic ties between the UAE and Vietnam and develop their existing trade and investment partnerships.

The delegation, which will be accompanied by Obaid Saeed Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Vietnam, will include Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, Jamal Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Investors Abroad, Mohammed Nasser Hamdan Al Zaabi, Director of the Commercial Promotion Administration at the Ministry of Economy, as well as representatives of government authorities and private sector institutions, such as Mubadala for Development, the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi Ports, the Fujairah Free Zone, Dubai International Customs, the Fujairah Chamber, the Cano Group and Issa Al Ghareer Investments.

The visit agenda will include the Emirati-Vietnamese Trade and Investment Forum in Hanoi, which will be chaired by Al Mansouri and Tran Tuan Anh, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade, as well as a joint investment forum in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.

Al Saleh said the ties between the UAE and Vietnam have witnessed significant growth and momentum in recent years, through mutual visits and economic events that reflect their growing investment partnerships and trade activities, noting that their non-oil trade in 2018 amounted to US$8.2 million.

Al Saleh noted that the visit aims to reinforce the sustainable partnership between the two countries and widen their cooperation to involve vital sectors, such as energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, food industries and logistical services.

The ministry organised a related meeting for the delegation’s members to discuss their preparations.

Al Zaabi stressed that the forums to be held in Hanoi and Hu Shi and the delegation’s field visits will provide opportunities for participating businessmen and investors to understand the Vietnamese market and build trade relations with Vietnamese investors.