UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, anti-corruption

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) A delegation from the UAE, headed by the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) and participants from Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), has visited the Audit Bureau of Jordan and the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, with the aim of sharing experiences, exchanging knowledge, and identifying best practices in joint fields of interest.

The parties discussed building future strategic relations in the areas of training, development, and capacity-building of national citizens, as well as competencies in the field of auditing and anti-corruption.

The delegates shared the UAE's experience in financial and administrative monitoring and reporting systems, combating corruption and promoting the principles of integrity and transparency to protect public funds and resources for future generations.

The UAE delegation discussed its initiatives including platforms created for reporting financial and administrative violations and the financial disclosure platform, in addition to mechanisms built to enhance the concepts of accountability and community involvement in combating any administrative and financial indiscretions.

Commenting on the visit, the official spokesperson of the Supreme Audit Institution said, "Our visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was an excellent opportunity for us to familiarise ourselves with their experiences in the fields of auditing, combating corruption and strengthening the foundations of integrity and transparency.

We discussed the best audit and accounting methodologies, mechanisms of instilling accountability in the management of resources of subordinate institutions, and verification methods for correctness and accuracy of financial accounts and general budgets. We also talked about the mechanisms involved for submitting crisis reports on the performance of subordinate institutions in the management of financial resources.”

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority spokesperson added, “Our participation stems from our determination to learn about the various experiences and practices in the fields of work that fall within the jurisdiction of ADAA and our interest in building strategic partnerships with various regulatory authorities around the world who can support the building of a solid monitoring system based on best international standards and practices.”

The Supreme Audit Institution’s participation is based on its vision and mission to be a leading supervisory authority in the protection and sustainability of public resources, at both the local and international level, by acting in accordance with the values of objectivity, integrity, accountability, and professionalism.