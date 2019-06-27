UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Delegation Visits Partner 2019 Defence Exhibition In Serbia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE delegation visits Partner 2019 Defence Exhibition in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) A delegation of the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has visited the 9th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair Exhibition, Partner 2019, taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, until 28th June.

The UAE delegation was headed by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence, and was accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barasheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia.

Major General Al Balushi and the accompanying delegation toured the exhibition, which included a number of pavilions of countries and platforms of regional and international companies specialised in the field of defence industries.

He also met with Serbian Defence Minister Alexander Volyn and Deputy Defence Minister Nenad Miloradovic, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of developing them in various defence fields, as well as reviewing a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting also touched on the two defence exhibitions to be hosted by the UAE in November and September - the Dubai Airshow 2019 and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020 - highlighting the importance of Serbian defence companies' participation in these two events.

Related Topics

Defence Minister UAE Dubai Belgrade Serbia June September November 2019 2020

Recent Stories

BISE Abbottabad announces Matric, class 9th and 10 ..

14 minutes ago

Hungarian ‘Popeye’ looking to set new Guinness ..

28 minutes ago

Asif Zardari wants PM Imran to spend a day in jail ..

32 minutes ago

Celebs congratulate Pak team over massive win agai ..

41 minutes ago

Russia Allows World's First Floating Nuclear Power ..

45 minutes ago

Over Half of French, German, UK, US Citizens Suppo ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.