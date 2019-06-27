UAE delegation visits Partner 2019 Defence Exhibition in Serbia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE, Serbia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) A delegation of the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces has visited the 9th International Armament and Military Equipment Fair Exhibition, Partner 2019, taking place in Belgrade, Serbia, until 28th June.

The UAE delegation was headed by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al-Balushi, Head of the Executive Directorate of Industries and Development of Defence Capabilities at the Ministry of Defence, and was accompanied by Mubarak Saeed Ahmed Barasheed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia.

Major General Al Balushi and the accompanying delegation toured the exhibition, which included a number of pavilions of countries and platforms of regional and international companies specialised in the field of defence industries.

He also met with Serbian Defence Minister Alexander Volyn and Deputy Defence Minister Nenad Miloradovic, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of developing them in various defence fields, as well as reviewing a number of issues of common interest.

The meeting also touched on the two defence exhibitions to be hosted by the UAE in November and September - the Dubai Airshow 2019 and the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020 - highlighting the importance of Serbian defence companies' participation in these two events.