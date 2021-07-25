UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia To Strengthen Anti-money Laundering, Countering Financing Of Terrorism Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) A UAE official delegation headed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 13th-14th July 2021.

Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Permanent Committee, received the delegation.

The visit came within the context of the UAE’s ongoing work to strengthen Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Finance of Terrorism (CFT) efforts. The visit allowed the UAE to benefit from the Kingdom’s successful experience in these fields by exchanging expertise, discussing the importance of adhering to relevant international standards, and fostering close cooperation and communication with one of the UAE’s key strategic partners.

The meeting was attended by Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, Deputy Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, and representatives of various governmental agencies in the Kingdom.

Ahmed Al Sayegh commented, "The visit of a high-level delegation of experts from the UAE comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation with our strategic partners, led by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to exchanging experiences and expertise as part of effective communication with the relevant Saudi governmental agencies."

Related Topics

Governor UAE Visit Saudi Bank Saudi Arabia Money July From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five new sites in Arab, Europe regions inscribed o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.