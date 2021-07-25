UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen anti-money laundering, countering financing of terrorism efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) A UAE official delegation headed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Khaled Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 13th-14th July 2021.

Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering Permanent Committee, received the delegation.

The visit came within the context of the UAE’s ongoing work to strengthen Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Finance of Terrorism (CFT) efforts. The visit allowed the UAE to benefit from the Kingdom’s successful experience in these fields by exchanging expertise, discussing the importance of adhering to relevant international standards, and fostering close cooperation and communication with one of the UAE’s key strategic partners.

The meeting was attended by Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari, Deputy Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, and representatives of various governmental agencies in the Kingdom.

Ahmed Al Sayegh commented, "The visit of a high-level delegation of experts from the UAE comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation with our strategic partners, led by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to exchanging experiences and expertise as part of effective communication with the relevant Saudi governmental agencies."