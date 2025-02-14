UAE Delivers 10 Aid Convoys To Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 10:15 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Ten convoys carrying humanitarian aid from the UAE, a generous contribution from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, have entered the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian Rafah crossing.
This aid delivery is part of the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting and providing relief to the Palestinian people.
The convoys comprise 175 trucks carrying over 2,400 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medical provisions, children's nutritional supplements, dates, shelter tents, clothing, and other essential items.
This latest delivery brings the total number of aid convoys entering Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 175. These convoys have played a significant role in mitigating the difficult conditions faced by Gaza residents, easing hardship for the most vulnerable populations, and ensuring access to basic necessities.
The UAE remains steadfast in its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, working to alleviate the challenging circumstances they endure, reduce the suffering of the most vulnerable, and provide for their essential needs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza6 minutes ago
-
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert21 minutes ago
-
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existing projects9 hours ago
-
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange9 hours ago
-
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Directive9 hours ago
-
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in Sharjah9 hours ago
-
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 202410 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation10 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS10 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairman of Great Indonesia ..10 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS10 hours ago
-
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records10 hours ago