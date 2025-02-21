Open Menu

UAE Delivers Five Aid Convoys To Gaza

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Five convoys carrying diverse humanitarian aid from the UAE crossed into Gaza this week through the Rafah border crossing as part of the country's efforts to support the Palestinian people during the ongoing crisis under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".

The convoys included 73 trucks carrying over 1184.9 tonnes of aid, including food, shelter tents, and other essential supplies.

This brings the total number of aid convoys sent to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 180, comprising 3,440 trucks.

To date, the UAE has delivered over 37,309 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people as part of the operation. This support has played a crucial role in easing the hardships faced by Gaza's residents, alleviating their suffering, and ensuring the provision of essential supplies.

The operation reflects the UAE's dedication to providing extensive humanitarian aid and intensifying relief efforts for Palestinians in need.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Border From

Recent Stories

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

51 seconds ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

31 minutes ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

40 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

2 hours ago
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

2 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

3 hours ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

3 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

3 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East