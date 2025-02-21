UAE Delivers Five Aid Convoys To Gaza
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 02:00 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Five convoys carrying diverse humanitarian aid from the UAE crossed into Gaza this week through the Rafah border crossing as part of the country's efforts to support the Palestinian people during the ongoing crisis under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3".
The convoys included 73 trucks carrying over 1184.9 tonnes of aid, including food, shelter tents, and other essential supplies.
This brings the total number of aid convoys sent to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 180, comprising 3,440 trucks.
To date, the UAE has delivered over 37,309 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people as part of the operation. This support has played a crucial role in easing the hardships faced by Gaza's residents, alleviating their suffering, and ensuring the provision of essential supplies.
The operation reflects the UAE's dedication to providing extensive humanitarian aid and intensifying relief efforts for Palestinians in need.
