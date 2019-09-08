UrduPoint.com
UAE Delivers Food Aid To Tairm And Hadramaut In Yemen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

UAE delivers food aid to Tairm and Hadramaut in Yemen

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent has provided food aid to the people of Tarim in the Hadramout Governorate in Yemen. A number of Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, convoys in the country's liberated areas delivered the aid.

About 400 food baskets weighing more than 32 tonnes were distributed to 2,000 people in the areas of Al Ghorf, Al Rudood and Shryouf. Another 215 food baskets weighing 17 tonnes were given to 1,075 people in the areas of Damoon and Fujairah.

So far this year, the UAE distributed 25,744 food baskets to 128,720 needy people in the Hadramout governorate.

