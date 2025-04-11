UAE Delivers Urgent Humanitarian Aid To Myanmar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has dispatched urgent humanitarian aid to the Republic of Myanmar as part of its rapid response to the repercussions of the recent earthquake that struck the country.
The initiative was implemented by the Joint Operations Command in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Emirates Red Crescent, the National Guard Command and the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters through the operation of several airlifts.
This move affirms the UAE's ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts and its active engagement in responding to international humanitarian crises.
The aid shipment comprises more than 200 tonnes of food supplies, shelter materials and medical assistance, aiming to alleviate the suffering of those affected and support recovery efforts.
The aid was dispatched following the completion of humanitarian missions by Emirati rescue teams in the affected areas, further complementing the UAE's broader efforts to support disaster-stricken communities worldwide.
Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein expressed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to the Republic of Myanmar.
He extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the generous support and for standing by the people of Myanmar in these challenging circumstances. He emphasised that the initiative reflects the strength of humanitarian ties and the spirit of solidarity that defines the UAE’s approach to global crises.
These efforts embody the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values and its unwavering commitment to supporting affected communities and easing their hardship, further reinforcing its status as a global symbol of generosity and solidarity.
