UAE Delivers Urgent Relief Aid To Families In Shabwa, Yemen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

UAE delivers urgent relief aid to families in Shabwa, Yemen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) SHABWA, 8th November 2019 (WAM) - The UAE, through its humanitarian arm the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided urgent relief aid to the families in the Governorate of Shabwa as part of the efforts to normalise life in Yemen.

The ERC, today, distributed 300 food baskets in Ain Bamaabad district, benefitting 1,860 individuals.

Since the beginning of the Year of Tolerance, the ERC has delivered 32,674 food baskets, weighing 1,860 tonnes, to 154,990 individuals from underprivileged families in Shabwa.

