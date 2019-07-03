UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 2nd July 2019 (WAM) - The International Security Cooperation Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirms the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions 1970 and 1973 on sanctions and arms embargo, denying the ownership of weapons found in Libya and reiterating the UAE’s commitment to fully cooperate with UN experts.

The UAE also urges all parties to de-escalate tensions and to re-engage in the UN’s political process.