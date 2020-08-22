UAE denies signing security agreement with Israel

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) The UAE has denied reports published by a section of Israeli media that the UAE and Israel had signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, on internal security, as part of the peace treaty signed between the two countries and the United States recently.

Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, emphasised that the main goal is to establish economic and scientific relations in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, AI, health and education, and this is not within the framework of seeking security agreements.

Reports circulated by some media outlets today claimed that contacts had been opened at the ministerial level between the two countries to conclude a security agreement shortly.

Salem Al Zaabi called for accuracy, objectivity and taking facts from reliable sources, stressing that these reports are "completely inaccurate''.