UAE, Denmark discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met on Saturday with Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and reviewed with him the prospects of further consolidating relations between the two friendly countries across various fields.

They also discussed cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as current regional and international developments.

The Danish Foreign Minister said his country welcomes the peace accord between the UAE and the State of Israel and its positive impact on the region.

Gargash said that peace is an Arab strategic choice that is founded on the two-state solution.

He added that the UAE, through its sovereign decision, was able to halt annexation of Palestinian lands and is seeking, through this accord, to open a chapter in the region.

"The peace accord is not targeted against anyone, but rather a strategic choice that will help bring about stability and prosperity to the UAE and to the region," he added.

Gargash and Kofod also discussed bilateral cooperation to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact.

Gargash lauded the role of Denmark in the European maritime security initiative in the Strait of Hormuz.