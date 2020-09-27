UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Denmark Discuss Strengthening Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE, Denmark discuss strengthening cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met on Saturday with Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and reviewed with him the prospects of further consolidating relations between the two friendly countries across various fields.

They also discussed cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as current regional and international developments.

The Danish Foreign Minister said his country welcomes the peace accord between the UAE and the State of Israel and its positive impact on the region.

Gargash said that peace is an Arab strategic choice that is founded on the two-state solution.

He added that the UAE, through its sovereign decision, was able to halt annexation of Palestinian lands and is seeking, through this accord, to open a chapter in the region.

"The peace accord is not targeted against anyone, but rather a strategic choice that will help bring about stability and prosperity to the UAE and to the region," he added.

Gargash and Kofod also discussed bilateral cooperation to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact.

Gargash lauded the role of Denmark in the European maritime security initiative in the Strait of Hormuz.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Denmark Arab

Recent Stories

UAE is meeting its humanitarian commitments, says ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

11 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

11 hours ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.