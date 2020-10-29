UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The UAE has denounced the attack that took place on Thursday at the French consulate in Jeddah, which resulted in the wounding of a security guard.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these subversive acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at destabilising security in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.