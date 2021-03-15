UrduPoint.com
UAE Denounces Houthi Attempt To Target Khamis Mushait With Explosive Drone

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

UAE denounces Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with explosive drone

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias for attempting to target civilians and civilian structures in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, today with a bomb-laden drone intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE affirmed that these systematic terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom.

It also stressed that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."

