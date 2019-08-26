UAE denounces Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Jazan, Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has condemned the Houthi militias' attempts to target the city of Jazan in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia with six ballistic missiles.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks targetting civilians, affirming its support of all measures taken by Saudi authorities to secure the country's security and stability, as well as any actions taken in the face of extremism and terrorism.

The Ministry pointed out that these continuous attacks illustrate the danger facing the region from the Houthi coup in Yemen, and stressed the need to continue to confront them [Houthis] to ensure security and stability in the region.