UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly denounced the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attack with a missile towards a border village in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a number of civilian casualties.

In a statement , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against these cowardly terrorist acts and the UAE's unwavering commitment to oppose any threat against its security and stability, confirming its support for any measure it takes to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also affirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

The statement said the continuation of these attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further illustrates the militia's aim to undermine regional security and stability.