UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Denounces Houthi Missile Targeting Jazan, Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The UAE has strongly denounced the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia's attack with a missile towards a border village in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a number of civilian casualties.

In a statement , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against these cowardly terrorist acts and the UAE's unwavering commitment to oppose any threat against its security and stability, confirming its support for any measure it takes to preserve the safety of its citizens and residents.

MoFAIC also affirmed that the security of the UAE and that of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.

The statement said the continuation of these attacks demonstrates the danger the Houthi coup poses to the region and further illustrates the militia's aim to undermine regional security and stability.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist UAE Saudi Arabia Border

Recent Stories

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

20 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

29 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

35 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

40 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.