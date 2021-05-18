UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Denounces Lebanese FM's Statements Against Saudi Arabia, Other GCC States

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE denounces Lebanese FM's statements against Saudi Arabia, other GCC states

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has strongly decried the derogatory and racist statements made by caretaker Lebanese Foreign Minister, Charbel Wehbe, against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other GCC States.

The Lebanese ambassador to the UAE was summoned by the MoFAIC and handed over a note of protest denouncing the Lebanese minister's remarks, which, the ministry affirmed, fly in the face of all diplomatic norms and are inconsistent with the historical relations between Lebanon and all GCC states.

Related Topics

Protest UAE Saudi Arabia Lebanon All

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

9 minutes ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

10 minutes ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

10 minutes ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

25 minutes ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

39 minutes ago

ITIC’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit beg ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.