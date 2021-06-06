UAE denounces terror attack in Mogadishu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack that took place near a bus station in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and killed several innocent people and injured others.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that the UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and fully rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime. It also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.