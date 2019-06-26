UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Denounces Terror Attack On Security Checkpoint In Sinai, Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE denounces terror attack on security checkpoint in Sinai, Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted security points in North Sinai governorate in Egypt on Tuesday night, killing seven Egyptian policemen.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said, "The UAE expresses its vehement condemnation of these criminal acts and its principled rejection of all acts of violence and terrorism.'' The UAE also reiterated its support for the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and expressed its firm solidarity with the government and people of Egypt in their fight against violence and extremism.

The ministry also called on the international community to close ranks and uproot the scourge of terrorism to ensure international peace and security.

''Such cowardly, terrorist acts will not weaken the resolve of Egyptian people to continue their fight against terrorism, which has no country, religion or ethics,'' the ministry affirmed.

"This terrorist act is completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles," it added.

The ministry expressed the UAE's condolences to the families of martyrs as well as to the government and people of Egypt.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Egypt UAE United Arab Emirates Criminals All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Fake cops steal $3.7 million from Swiss woman

6 minutes ago

Net-zero: climate-saving target or delay tactic?

1 minute ago

Russia to Call on Both US, Iran to Start Dialogue ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand bat against Pakistan in World Cup matc ..

2 minutes ago

Zambia ex-minister denies graft after British aid ..

2 minutes ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrives on T ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.