UAE Denounces Terrorist Attack In Kabul

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:45 PM

UAE denounces terrorist attack in Kabul

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a car bomb killing and wounding civilians and schoolchildren near the site of the attack

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a car bomb killing and wounding civilians and schoolchildren near the site of the attack.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said, "The UAE strongly condemns such criminal acts and completely reject all forms of violence and terrorism, adding that these acts are contrary to religious and humanitarian values ​​and principles."

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of all those injured.

