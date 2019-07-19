UrduPoint.com
UAE Denounces Terrorist Attack Near Kabul University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the explosion struck near the entrance to Kabul University in Afghanistan and left a number of people killed and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, reiterated the UAE's firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism, targeting all without distinction between religion and race.

The statement called on the international community to unite to confront this serious scourge and eradicate it from its roots to ensure the security and peace of the world.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

