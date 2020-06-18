UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Denounces Turkish, Iranian Interference In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

UAE denounces Turkish, Iranian interference in Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has denounced the Turkish and Iranian bombing of areas in northern Iraq and their violation of the sovereignty of a friendly Arab country and the principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, affirmed the UAE’s consistent and principled rejection of all interference in the affairs of Arab countries, stressing the country's commitment to respecting the sovereignty of the brotherly state of Iraq, adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, and refraining from posing a threat to security and peace in the region.

Related Topics

Iraq UAE United Arab Emirates All From Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

8 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

9 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.