UAE denounces Turkish, Iranian interference in Iraq

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has denounced the Turkish and Iranian bombing of areas in northern Iraq and their violation of the sovereignty of a friendly Arab country and the principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, affirmed the UAE’s consistent and principled rejection of all interference in the affairs of Arab countries, stressing the country's commitment to respecting the sovereignty of the brotherly state of Iraq, adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, and refraining from posing a threat to security and peace in the region.