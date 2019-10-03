MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has intensified its medical campaign in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, by deploying its third mobile clinic in its emergency response campaign launched in early August.

The ERC’s medical team explained that the mobile clinic will cover all remote coastal regions and camps to provide medical services to an average of 100 to 120 cases per day, mostly involving fever and acute diarrhoea.

Over the past weeks, the campaign provided the health sectors in Mocha, Khokha, Hays and Tahita districts with batches of drugs to combat and treat fever, malaria and dengue.

The ERC also donated two four-wheel-drive ambulances to Mocha General Hospital that can reach remote areas outside the city, after previously donating two ambulances and one service vehicle.

Mobile clinics have received patients from the villages of Ozlet Al Matina located on the southwest coast of Al Tahita District, Hodeidah Governorate.

Eighty cases of cholera and acute diarrhoea were reported in Al Tahita last week before ERC medical teams urgently intervened to stop the spread of the epidemic.