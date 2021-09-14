UrduPoint.com

UAE Designates 38 Individuals,15 Entities On Its Terror List

UAE designates 38 individuals,15 entities on its terror list

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The UAE Cabinet has issued Resolution No 83 of 2021, designating 38 individuals and 15 entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).

The resolution underscores the UAE's commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.

The resolution demands that regulatory authorities monitor and identify any individuals or entities affiliated with or associated with any financial, commercial or technical relationship and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country in less than 24 hours.

Following is the full list of the added entities:

