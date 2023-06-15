UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:15 PM

UAE determined to accelerate economic cooperation with various world countries: Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) ST PETERSBURG, 15th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is determined to strengthen economic cooperation with various countries of the world, and to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.
This came during a speech delivered by the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at the opening session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023, in which the country is participating as the guest of honor of its current session.
"On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, I thank President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for their kind invitation for the UAE to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as the guest of honor of the current session."
Sheikh Saud, who is leading the UAE's delegation to the forum, added, “A sizable delegation from the UAE is attending the forum, and we are all optimistic and certain that this high-level participation will help advance our relationships and cooperation with other nations as we seek to create a knowledge-driven future based on science, artificial intelligence, green energy, and technology. Together, we will seize all possibilities at hand to advance the objectives of sustainable development."

“Given the besetting global concerns that necessitate further collaboration and integration, particularly in areas of sustainability, food security, and climate change, and in the context of the ongoing transition to a knowledge-based economy,” Sheikh Saud continued, “efforts are being accelerated in the UAE to enhance prosperity and deepen stability, as well as diversify non-oil revenues and investments,” noting that the UAE is starting a new phase in its development drive and a fresh cycle of societal, political, and economic expansion.

“The UAE will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai to accelerate climate action towards international commitments to keep global warming to no more than 1.5°C – as agreed in the Paris and to unite the world to find solutions to address challenges and seize opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for current and next generations.”

Sheikh Saud added that COP28 will be one of the UAE’s most important events as it provides a platform for collective international action to deliver global climate commitments by limiting future warming to 1.5°C.

The RAK Ruler is leading the UAE delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2023) being hosted by Russia from 14th to 17th June. The UAE high-level delegation includes representatives of a number of ministries, institutions, government agencies and major national companies in the public and private sectors.

