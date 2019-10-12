UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Develops 'world's Best Requirements' For Autonomous Vehicles: ESMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE develops 'world's best requirements' for autonomous vehicles: ESMA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology has completed the project requirements for self-driving vehicles - a milestone in the UAE's legislative structure, and regional and international benchmark.

This comes at a time when mobility trends around the world are evolving, driven by IoT, AI, V2V and 5G, which control the transformation in future acceptance, said ESMA in a statement Saturday.

Abdulla Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, ESMA Director General, said that the Authority aims to be an international reference in providing the legislative and technical structure that encourages attracting innovations and modern industries to the country.

The UAE opens the way for international manufacturers to provide the local market with the latest findings, he added.

"In line with the strategic partners, international companies and organisations, ESMA is keen to implement the latest modern technological developments in the field of transport and to ensure safety in vehicles and roads for individuals and property.

"

"The fifth edition of the International Future Mobility Conference, which will be organised by the ESMA on 26-27 November under the slogan 'Mobility Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future', will discuss the final project requirements for autonomous vehicles, which is an important national achievement at the regional level to make our country at the forefront of the use of smart and self-driving vehicles in a safe and dynamic way," he remarked.

The conference will include a large number of major manufacturers, regional and international research, studies and development centres, as well as a group of decision-makers.

Related Topics

World UAE Vehicles 5G November Market

Recent Stories

Practical measures being taken to facilitate sailo ..

19 minutes ago

UAE - Saudi Co-ordination Council following up pro ..

21 minutes ago

India creating war-like situation at LoC: AJK pres ..

27 minutes ago

Real Madrid boss Zidane and Seedorf to speak at DA ..

31 minutes ago

Three Injured in Hamburg Attacks by Knife-Wielding ..

25 minutes ago

IMF, WB, ADB delegations to visit Pakistan as per ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.