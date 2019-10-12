(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology has completed the project requirements for self-driving vehicles - a milestone in the UAE's legislative structure, and regional and international benchmark.

This comes at a time when mobility trends around the world are evolving, driven by IoT, AI, V2V and 5G, which control the transformation in future acceptance, said ESMA in a statement Saturday.

Abdulla Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, ESMA Director General, said that the Authority aims to be an international reference in providing the legislative and technical structure that encourages attracting innovations and modern industries to the country.

The UAE opens the way for international manufacturers to provide the local market with the latest findings, he added.

"In line with the strategic partners, international companies and organisations, ESMA is keen to implement the latest modern technological developments in the field of transport and to ensure safety in vehicles and roads for individuals and property.

"The fifth edition of the International Future Mobility Conference, which will be organised by the ESMA on 26-27 November under the slogan 'Mobility Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future', will discuss the final project requirements for autonomous vehicles, which is an important national achievement at the regional level to make our country at the forefront of the use of smart and self-driving vehicles in a safe and dynamic way," he remarked.

The conference will include a large number of major manufacturers, regional and international research, studies and development centres, as well as a group of decision-makers.