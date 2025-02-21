UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council and head of the UAE parliamentary division group in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, met today separately with Dr.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, and Chairman of Tajikistan's Assembly of Representatives, Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda.

The meetings came on the sidelines of the 15th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly held in Baku.

During the two meetings, ways to enhance cooperation relations between the Federal National Council and the parliaments of Iran and Tajikistan were discussed.