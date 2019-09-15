UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Discusses Global Maritime Partnerships

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE discusses global maritime partnerships

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport, is participating in a high-level ministerial session held on the sidelines of World Maritime Day, which is taking place from 15th to 17th September, 2019.

"The UAE will promote global partnerships and regional cooperation in maritime issues during the international event, which aims to serve as a platform for the maritime community to discuss common concerns and interact with relevant specialists," Dr. Al Nuaimi said.

Al Naimi also highlighted the UAE's keenness to participate in related global and regional events that promote maritime cooperation, encourage discussions on maritime issues, and find solutions to the problems and challenges facing the sector.

Al Nuaimi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to carry out its duties towards the international maritime community, and utilise its expertise to promote the industry and ensure its success.

"The maritime sector faces many challenges that require cooperation in developing maritime administrative processes and laws, and raising the level of coordination between concerned countries and organisations to promote the sector and its activities, especially with regards to maritime transport, as well as to keep pace with the latest technological, technical and regulatory developments. Events that aim to discuss the sector’s challenges are an opportunity to join forces and work together to find solutions to create a vibrant and sustainable maritime sector," he added.

Related Topics

World UAE September 2019 Event From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

2 hours ago

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be ann ..

2 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Man ..

2 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of mar ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.