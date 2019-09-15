UAE discusses global maritime partnerships

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport, is participating in a high-level ministerial session held on the sidelines of World Maritime Day, which is taking place from 15th to 17th September, 2019.

"The UAE will promote global partnerships and regional cooperation in maritime issues during the international event, which aims to serve as a platform for the maritime community to discuss common concerns and interact with relevant specialists," Dr. Al Nuaimi said.

Al Naimi also highlighted the UAE's keenness to participate in related global and regional events that promote maritime cooperation, encourage discussions on maritime issues, and find solutions to the problems and challenges facing the sector.

Al Nuaimi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to carry out its duties towards the international maritime community, and utilise its expertise to promote the industry and ensure its success.

"The maritime sector faces many challenges that require cooperation in developing maritime administrative processes and laws, and raising the level of coordination between concerned countries and organisations to promote the sector and its activities, especially with regards to maritime transport, as well as to keep pace with the latest technological, technical and regulatory developments. Events that aim to discuss the sector’s challenges are an opportunity to join forces and work together to find solutions to create a vibrant and sustainable maritime sector," he added.