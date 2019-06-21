UrduPoint.com
UAE Discusses Labour Challenges With Five African States

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE discusses labour challenges with five African states

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, met individually with his counterparts from Morocco, Rwanda, Ghana, Ethiopia and Uganda, on the sidelines of the 108th International Labour Conference that concludes in Geneva, Switzerland, today

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, met individually with his counterparts from Morocco, Rwanda, Ghana, Ethiopia and Uganda, on the sidelines of the 108th International Labour Conference that concludes in Geneva, Switzerland, today.

This year's session brought together over 6,000 delegates from around the globe to find solutions to the challenges of the future of the world of work, and celebrate the Centenary of the International Labour Organisation.

The meetings by Al Hamli explored the cooperation between the UAE and these countries in areas of work and manpower.

They also discussed the agenda of the ILO conference which focused on the future of work and social justice.

The reality of the UAE job market, Emiratisation programmes, UAE employment policies and labour regulations as well as employer-employee work relationship were also discussed during the meetings.

The ministers stressed the importance of boosting strategic government partnerships with the UAE to ensure that workers' rights are guaranteed throughout the temporary employment contract.

