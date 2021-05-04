UrduPoint.com
UAE Dispatches 4th Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Syria

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) A fourth Emirati aid aircraft arrived in Damascus today loaded with significant quantities of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The aircraft was dispatched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Association, to assist the Syrian health sector in addressing the repercussions of the pandemic and support local preventive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The vaccine shipment also aims to protect frontline workers in Syria’s medical sector, along with critical patients and people with chronic diseases, in addition to people in displacement camps.

The UAE has intensified its efforts to help friendly countries overcome the health crisis and recover from the pandemic.

The aid is part of the UAE’s international response to the pandemic, highlighting the initiatives launched by the country upon the directives of its leadership to support the international efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus.

It also underscores the UAE’s keenness to enhance the capacities of many communities to address the health and humanitarian effects of the pandemic, as well as to reduce the spread of the virus in several countries and prevent it from infecting residents.

The vaccine doses will help contain the virus amidst the emergence of new variants in many countries.

