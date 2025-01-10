UAE Dispatches 700 Tonnes Of Food Supplies To Victims Of Floods In Somalia
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) As part of the UAE’s continuous humanitarian efforts to support nations impacted by natural disasters, the UAE has dispatched 700 tonnes of urgent food supplies to the victims of floods that hit several areas in Somalia.
The aid follows the directives of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen humanitarian endeavors and alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Somali people. The shipments included essential food packages to meet the needs of approximately 150,000 individuals from the affected families, and provide urgent assistance to communities impacted by the floods.
In this regard, Ahmed Juma Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, affirmed that the aid demonstrates the UAE’s commitment to stand in solidarity with the brotherly Somali people during these difficult circumstances.
He added, “The initiative reflects the close bilateral relations between the UAE and Somalia, underscoring the commitment of the UAE’s wise leadership to provide all kinds of aid and support to the impacted communities. The UAE will continue to work alongside local and international entities to ensure that aid reaches as many people in need as possible, which will contribute to alleviating their suffering and accelerate the recovery process.”
This humanitarian bridge highlights the UAE’s leading role in responding to emergency situations worldwide, and its continuous support to countries during times of disaster, aligning with its deeply rooted value of humanitarianism, which aims to achieve stability and development around the world.
