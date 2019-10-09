UAE dispatches medicine supplies to Hodeidah, Yemen

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The UAE, via its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has dispatched a new shipment of medicinal supplies to the health centres in Al Tafaf and Qataba in Hodeidah Governorate, as part of the country’s ongoing support for the health sector in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The shipment, which included new medicines and medical supplies, was delivered by an ERC medical team, in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Munser, Deputy Director of the Health Office in Hodeidah, who praised the ERC’s efforts to support the health sector in the governorate’s liberated districts.

Dr. Hassan Ahyaf, Director of the Health Office in At Tuhayta, and Dr. Abdullah Zuhair Duwailah, Director of the Health Office in Khawkhah, praised the UAE’s support for their health centres, which provide free services to Yemeni citizens.

They also thanked the UAE for supporting Yemen’s health sector.

The shipment, which is the seventh dispatched in the past two months, aims to support the health sector in several areas of Yemen, including Mocha District in Taiz and Khawkhah, Hais, and At Tuyaita districts in Hodeidah.