UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Dispatches Medicine Supplies To Hodeidah, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE dispatches medicine supplies to Hodeidah, Yemen

HODEIDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The UAE, via its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has dispatched a new shipment of medicinal supplies to the health centres in Al Tafaf and Qataba in Hodeidah Governorate, as part of the country’s ongoing support for the health sector in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The shipment, which included new medicines and medical supplies, was delivered by an ERC medical team, in the presence of Dr. Abdulaziz Munser, Deputy Director of the Health Office in Hodeidah, who praised the ERC’s efforts to support the health sector in the governorate’s liberated districts.

Dr. Hassan Ahyaf, Director of the Health Office in At Tuhayta, and Dr. Abdullah Zuhair Duwailah, Director of the Health Office in Khawkhah, praised the UAE’s support for their health centres, which provide free services to Yemeni citizens.

They also thanked the UAE for supporting Yemen’s health sector.

The shipment, which is the seventh dispatched in the past two months, aims to support the health sector in several areas of Yemen, including Mocha District in Taiz and Khawkhah, Hais, and At Tuyaita districts in Hodeidah.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

17 minutes ago

Court issues notices on application for indictment ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi finalises preparations for eighteenth se ..

17 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally for air trade facilitatio ..

17 minutes ago

Gold price slides Rs 200, traded at Rs 87,200 per ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Suggests Relocating UN ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.