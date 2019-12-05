UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Dispatches Mobile Clinic To Combat Dengue Fever In Mocha District, Yemen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE dispatches mobile clinic to combat dengue fever in Mocha District, Yemen

MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The UAE dispatched a mobile clinic to combat the spread of dengue fever in Al Shadhliyah, Mocha District, in Yemen.

On its first day, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, clinic received 51 patients, including 12 with dengue fever while the others suffered from watery diarrhoea and respiratory diseases.

Salim Al Maradi, Head of Al Shadhliyah, said that dengue fever and acute watery diarrhoea are spreading quickly in their area and nearby communities.

In mid-November, the UAE, through the ERC, launched a major campaign to combat epidemics in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The ongoing campaign is supporting the health sector in the Red Sea Coast, by supplying medicine and dispatching three mobile clinics to remote areas, which received 3,600 cases of dengue fever in November, along with various other fevers and respiratory diseases.

Related Topics

Dengue Mobile Yemen UAE Maradi November From

Recent Stories

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

48 minutes ago

MUCT consumers can get 25% concession up to Dec 31 ..

5 seconds ago

Moldova, Turkey to Create High-Level Strategic Coo ..

6 seconds ago

Gazprom to Work Out Issue of Gas Pipeline to China ..

8 seconds ago

Dubai Police reaffirms People of Determination emp ..

48 minutes ago

Russia Considers Claims of Being Uncooperative on ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.