UAE dispatches mobile clinic to combat dengue fever in Mocha District, Yemen

MOCHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The UAE dispatched a mobile clinic to combat the spread of dengue fever in Al Shadhliyah, Mocha District, in Yemen.

On its first day, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, clinic received 51 patients, including 12 with dengue fever while the others suffered from watery diarrhoea and respiratory diseases.

Salim Al Maradi, Head of Al Shadhliyah, said that dengue fever and acute watery diarrhoea are spreading quickly in their area and nearby communities.

In mid-November, the UAE, through the ERC, launched a major campaign to combat epidemics in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The ongoing campaign is supporting the health sector in the Red Sea Coast, by supplying medicine and dispatching three mobile clinics to remote areas, which received 3,600 cases of dengue fever in November, along with various other fevers and respiratory diseases.