UAE Dispatches Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Belarus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2021) The UAE - through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) - on Tuesday sent a plane carrying 11,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Republic of Belarus in a bid to support its efforts in combating the pandemic.

The medical aid shipment aims to provide greater protection for the vulnerable, the elderly and those with chronic diseases. It comes as part of the UAE's efforts to counter the spread of the coronavirus based on its humanitarian and pioneering role in combating the pandemic.

This aid will contribute to strengthening the preventive and precautionary measures taken by Belarus to address the COVID-19 pandemic in light of the emergence of new strains and to help reach the recovery stage.

The UAE is exerting significant effort to help other countries to overcome the ramifications of the virus, stand by their side, and enhance their health capabilities to face this pandemic by providing vaccines to countries in need.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the UAE has been keen to carry out its humanitarian responsibility to peoples around the world and has provided and continues to provide support to many countries to curb the spread of the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

