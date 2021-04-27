UAE dispatches third shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Syria

DAMASCUS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) A third Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) aid plane arrived in Damascus today loaded with COVID-19 vaccine doses to help Syria fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment, arranged in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Organisation, is part of the UAE's global response to combat the spread of the virus and strengthen prevention measures.

It aims to assist front-line medical workers, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, as well as those, displaced and living in refugee camps.

This aid comes as part of the global response of the UAE to tackle the pandemic internationally, and to reinforce the initiatives undertaken by the state, under the guidance of its wise leadership, to support international efforts to address the spread of the coronavirus.

The initiative aims to maintain the precautionary and preventive measures aimed at confronting the coronavirus pandemic, curbing the spread of the coronavirus and limiting its negative impact.