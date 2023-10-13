Open Menu

UAE Dispatches Urgent Humanitarian Aid To People Affected By Earthquake In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) The United Arab Emirates sent urgent relief aid to Afghanistan to help those affected by the earthquake that struck Herat Province, western Afghanistan, and resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, including women and children.

The move is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On Friday, a number of relief planes carrying large quantities of food, medical supplies, and in-kind aid to the brotherly Afghan people left the country to meet the shortfall in the needs of those affected by the earthquake.

Many relief institutions in the UAE contributed to providing all the necessary needs to assist those affected by the earthquakes' impact, which has exacerbated the current humanitarian situation.

The provision of these supplies is part of the UAE's enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and reflects the country's firm commitment to providing support and urgent relief to countries and peoples of the world during times of crisis.

