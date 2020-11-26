UrduPoint.com
UAE Distinguished Seminar Series: A National Scientific Initiative With Boundless Boundaries

Thu 26th November 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi, 26th November 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Distinguished Seminar Series program organized by New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) continues to achieve greater success as the elite virtual program, which hosts world-class professor and pioneer researchers from the world’s top universities, has attracted so far 1600 participants spread around 55 countries around the world. Participants are affiliated to 200 universities and 210 local and international entities.

The topics of the seminars has been carefully selected to address UAE’s strategy for advanced sciences where focus has been on some of the most breakthrough and innovative technologies including future 6G wireless systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, smart cities and intelligent transportation systems, as well as personalized healthcare using nano biomedicine.

The high-profile program is entirely executed and organized by a team of two: Raed Shubair who is a professor affiliated with NYU Abu Dhabi, and Mohamed AlHajri who is a doctoral candidate at MIT, the world’s top university, who both have succeeded in bringing together in one seminar series some of the world’s brightest minds in various engineering disciplines.

The superb quality of the seminar series program was evident from the support gained from H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who endorsed the seminar series on his twitter account, and from Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs on the Instagram account of the Federal Youth Authority.

The seminar series was also praised by Susan K. Land, President-Elect of IEEE, the world’s largest engineering professional society with over 400,000 members.

The scientific seminar series is different from other similar programs in UAE in the sense that it features premier and pioneer researchers from world-class universities, who are also behind several breakthrough advancements and technological developments in their various fields.

The program is a unique opportunity to equip UAE national talents with the latest advancements of the emerging technologies of the future which will serve the national capital in the vital sectors of the country. Through these seminars, student are able to better chose their college degree specializations and introduce them to some of the best researchers in top universities so that they are inspired to explore research opportunities in these top universities.

Interested participants can get more information and receive updates on this exclusive scientific program by registering on the in the program at the homepage on NYU Abu Dhabi’s website as well as from the Instagram account @uae_scientific_seminar_series. Registration also entitles participants to attend for free all future live virtual seminars as well as have access to the recordings of previous seminars.

