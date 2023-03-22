UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affected people in Türkiye

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the "Chivalrous Knight / 2" operation began distributing 200 tons of dates to approximately 11 earthquake-affected areas in several Turkish villages and cities.

The initiative reflects the wise leadership's keenness to provide assistance to affected families and alleviate their suffering ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions.

The Joint Operations Command continues to implement the recovery and rehabilitation stage, following its success in achieving the rapid response phase within the "Chivalrous Knight / 2" operation.