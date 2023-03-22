UrduPoint.com

UAE Distributes 200 Tons Of Dates To Quake-affected People In Türkiye

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

UAE distributes 200 tons of dates to quake-affected people in Türkiye

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The UAE Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence in cooperation with the "Chivalrous Knight / 2" operation began distributing 200 tons of dates to approximately 11 earthquake-affected areas in several Turkish villages and cities.

The initiative reflects the wise leadership's keenness to provide assistance to affected families and alleviate their suffering ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The dates will be distributed to eligible groups based on their humanitarian and economic conditions.

The Joint Operations Command continues to implement the recovery and rehabilitation stage, following its success in achieving the rapid response phase within the "Chivalrous Knight / 2" operation.

Related Topics

UAE Ramadan

Recent Stories

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

9 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

9 minutes ago
 NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of compet ..

NAS Sports Tournament announces schedule of competitions

9 minutes ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2022 dividend distribution

9 minutes ago
 UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower ..

UK publishes roadmap for reaching tech superpower status by 2030

9 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns statements by Is ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns statements by Israeli Minister denying existen ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.