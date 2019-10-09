UrduPoint.com
UAE Distributes 80 Tonnes Of Food Aid In Mukalla

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:15 AM

MUKALLA, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Over 80 tonnes in food aid was distributed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen's Hadramaut governorate.

Five thousand people across the western neighborhouds of Mukalla received the aid, as part of the UAE’s efforts to improve living conditions in Yemen.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE and the ERC for this humanitarian gesture and for easing their suffering.

So far on the 'Year of Tolerance', the UAE distributed 30,244 food baskets to more than 151,000 people in the governorate.

