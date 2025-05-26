Open Menu

UAE Dominates Adult Division In 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 01:45 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, maintained its dominant performance at the 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Amman, Jordan, winning first place in the adult division.

Following an excellent performance in the women’s category on Day 2, the team added five more medals—two gold, one silver, and two bronze—bringing the national total to 12 and securing the lead in the overall adults category rankings.

The UAE’s female athletes took to the mats with confidence and purpose, achieving world-class performances against some of Asia’s best competitors. Aysha Alshamsi (45kg) and Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg) won gold medals, Mariam Al Ali took silver (45kg), and Hamda Alshkeili (48kg) and Asma Al Hosani (52kg) won bronze.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Director of Technical Department, hailed the athletes’ and coaching staff’s outstanding achievement, citing months of thorough preparation.

“Our female fighters exhibited outstanding talent and poise, demonstrating that we have a highly competitive group of athletes capable of competing on both the continental and global platforms.

These successes were not by happenstance; they are the result of long-term vision, continuous support from our wise leadership, and a federation strategy based on empowerment and excellence,” he said.

Shamma Al Kalbani, who won gold in the 63kg division, stated, “This victory means the world to me. It is the result of continuous training and maintaining consistent mental discipline from start to finish. Standing on the awarding platform and hearing the UAE national anthem was a powerful and emotional moment—a reminder of the pride and purpose behind every match. I’m honoured to raise the UAE flag and remain committed to achieving even greater milestones.”

Aysha Alshamsi, a gold medallist who won gold in the 45kg division, highlighted the team’s solid preparation. “I felt an enormous sense of success when I went upon the podium and saw the UAE flag rise. It’s a memory I’ll keep forever.”

The National Team’s campaign will conclude on Monday, with the Under-21 division, where further podium results are expected as the UAE seeks to cement its supremacy in the championship rankings.

