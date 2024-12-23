UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Drag Race bike competition concluded on Sunday as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025, where the Tel Moreeb area witnessed an atmosphere filled with excitement and intense competition. The event featured several categories in which top racers competed in a vibrant and exceptional setting.

In the UTV Stock category, Mohammed Ali secured first place with a time of 4.639 seconds, followed by Abdulaziz Al Baloushi in second place and Jaber Mohammed Mubarak in third.

In the Open category, Yaqub Mubarak Abdullah clinched first place with a time of 3.225 seconds, with Majed Fahd Al Dihani from Kuwait in second place and Mishaal Jassim Al Fahad from the UAE in third.

In the Modified UTV category, Ahmed Al Nuaimi secured first place with a time of 3.661 seconds, followed by Mahna Al Nuaimi from Qatar in second place and Abdullah Saleh Al Sulaitey from Qatar in third.

In the Buggy category, Ibrahim Ahmed Al Qubaisi claimed first place with a time of 3.666 seconds, while Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi from Qatar finished second, and Abdullah Al Sulaitey from Qatar came third.

In the Two-Wheel Stock category, Mohammed Al Hameli secured first place with a time of 4.

490 seconds, followed by Sultan Al Hameli in second and Mansour Khalfan Al Mansouri in third, all from the UAE.

On the other side, the Tel Moreeb area is set to host the first day of falcon racing competitions in the Falcon Owners (Farkh Category) on Tuesday. The event is expected to draw a large crowd of enthusiasts of this traditional sport from across the UAE.

Falcon racing is one of the festival's most prominent highlights, where participants compete to showcase the skills and professionalism of their falcons. The event aims to highlight falconry as an integral part of Emirati heritage and promote the nation's cultural identity.

Ahmed Bartaa Al Hameli, member of the falcon racing organising committee and board member of the Liwa sports Club, confirmed that preparations for the races are complete. He stated that the event provides an opportunity to revive Emirati heritage and showcase the skills of falconers and their birds in a highly competitive environment.

He added that the races will commence tomorrow with wide participation, as 200 falcons have been registered for the first day.