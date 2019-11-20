UAE donates $300,000 to support outcome of International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE donated US$300,000 in support of the outcomes of the 6th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, which concluded on Tuesday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

This was announced by Dr. Obaid Al Hairi Salem Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation participating in the session of the forum that began Monday.

Al Ketbi said the UAE looks forward to participating in the seventh session of the forum next year.

During a speech at the forum, Al Ketbi asserted that relations between the UAE and African countries have developed significantly in recent years, highlighting the assistance offered by the UAE to African countries to increase their security and stability.

Al Ketbi added that the UAE has played the role of a mediator in resolving various conflicts and has achieved remarkable success in alleviating the two-decade-long conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea thanks to the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Ketbi also stressed the UAE's firm stance against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and praised Senegal's pivotal role in promoting security and stability and combating terrorism and extremism in West Africa and the African continent.