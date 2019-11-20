UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Donates $300,000 To Support Outcome Of International Forum On Peace And Security In Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:30 AM

UAE donates $300,000 to support outcome of International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE donated US$300,000 in support of the outcomes of the 6th Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, which concluded on Tuesday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

This was announced by Dr. Obaid Al Hairi Salem Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs, who headed the UAE delegation participating in the session of the forum that began Monday.

Al Ketbi said the UAE looks forward to participating in the seventh session of the forum next year.

During a speech at the forum, Al Ketbi asserted that relations between the UAE and African countries have developed significantly in recent years, highlighting the assistance offered by the UAE to African countries to increase their security and stability.

Al Ketbi added that the UAE has played the role of a mediator in resolving various conflicts and has achieved remarkable success in alleviating the two-decade-long conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea thanks to the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Al Ketbi also stressed the UAE's firm stance against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and praised Senegal's pivotal role in promoting security and stability and combating terrorism and extremism in West Africa and the African continent.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Dakar Eritrea Ethiopia Senegal All

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 November 2019

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces to buy two GlobalEye aircraft, th ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of world le ..

9 hours ago

Second Knowledge Summit Foresight Rport and 2019 G ..

10 hours ago

UAE Consul-General plants Ghaf tree in Barcelona t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.