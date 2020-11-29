UAE draws valuable lessons of courage, pride from fallen heroes: Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the leadership and people of the UAE "will always remember the nation’s brave martyrs in tribute for their ultimate sacrifices in defence of its soil, security and stability."

''Let our martyrs remain at the forefront of the pages of national history, and in our hearts, while we draw from them examples of courage to elevate the dear nation and make sacrifices,'' Sheikh Saud in a statement given to the UAE Armed Forces magazine 'Nation Shield' on the occasion of Commemoration Day.

Since 2015, the UAE has been observing Commemoration Day in tribute to its fallen heroes on 30th November.

Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion: "We all – the leadership and citizens – remember the nation’s brave martyrs who, since 30th November, 1971, offered their pure blood in defence of its soil, security and stability.

Let our martyrs remain at the forefront of the pages of national history, and in our hearts, while we draw from them examples of courage to elevate our dear nation and make sacrifices.

Commemoration Day is a confirmation of the sincerity of belonging and the spirit of sacrifices that characterise the Emirati people and our Armed Forces to deliver and fulfil the truth.

Our Armed Forces emphasise the principles of loyalty, pride and dignity. We are inspired by them, their lessons of determination to defend the nation in times of crises and active participation in building the state during peace, as part of their obligations and duties towards their homeland.

Greetings of reverence and gratitude to the nation's righteous martyrs.

We pray to Allah Almighty to bless our martyrs with ultimate mercy and acceptance, and to grant us and their honourable families with patience and solace."