UAE drives development in 2024 through forward-looking initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The UAE has maintained its momentum in 2024, driving development and cultural progress through a series of visionary initiatives and strategic plans designed to strengthen its global standing, enhance its soft power, and solidify its leadership across all sectors.

During this year, the UAE introduced forward-thinking programmes and policies to anticipate future challenges and create a clear roadmap for sustainable and long-term governance.

Among these initiatives, the government launched the "Unified UAE Numbers" project, a landmark national initiative to advance the country's statistical system and support its ongoing development across various economic, demographic, social, environmental, and other fields. This collaborative effort between Federal and local government entities aims to position the UAE as a global leader in leveraging data and statistics for informed decision-making.

The UAE also launched the "Young Government Leaders Programme 2024" during the UAE Government's Annual Meetings 2024, to highlight and amplify the role of young government leaders across the country.

In the economic sphere, the UAE unveiled the "National Investment Strategy 2031", which targets doubling cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) between 2025 and 2031, increasing FDI's share of the national economy from the current 15% to 30%. The strategy aims to boost FDI stock to AED1.3 trillion and triple the cumulative FDI balance to AED2.2 trillion by 2031.

In the agricultural sector, the UAE introduced the "Plant the Emirates" programme, encompassing several initiatives to advance agricultural development and enhance sustainable national food security.

As part of the "Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme", the UAE launched the "Work Bundle" to facilitate employee residency procedures and work permits in private sector companies.

Initially launched in Dubai, the initiative will expand nationwide, saving 62 million workdays annually by reducing bureaucratic procedures, eliminating redundant visits to government offices, and cutting operational costs for businesses.

The Cabinet approved the National Anti-Drugs Strategy (2024-2031), a comprehensive plan encompassing various programmes that aim for a drug-free UAE by 2031.

The National Youth Agenda 2031 was also adopted, focusing on preparing at least 100 Emirati youth to represent the country in global organisations and forums related to national priorities, build strategic partnerships in science and technology, and ensure full employment opportunities for young people, while also enhancing their quality of life.

Furthermore, the Cabinet introduced the "Blue Residency," the first long-term residency for individuals with exceptional contributions and efforts in environmental action and sustainability both inside and outside the UAE.

In a significant move, the Cabinet prioritised federal government job appointments for citizens with at least three years of private-sector experience, incorporating this preference into federal employment systems.

The UAE unveiled its 2024-2027 National Strategy for Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism, reinforcing its commitment to combating financial crimes.

Additionally, the nation adopted a high-level science and technology policy focusing on critical areas such as energy transition, cybersecurity, health, food security, water resources, and manufacturing.

Finally, the UAE launched the "Riyada" fund, which has allocated AED300 million in incentives to encourage graduates to pursue entrepreneurship.