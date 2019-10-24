UAE eager to deepen ties with Azerbaijan: Gargash

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan received on Wednesday Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, who is heading the UAE delegation to the Non-Aligned Movement Summit currently underway in Baku.

Gargash conveyed to President Aliyev the greetings of the UAE leadership and their keenness to deepen relations with Azerbaijan and develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields.

During the meeting, both sides addressed the depth of existing bilateral relations, regional developments, and priorities for enhancing regional stability.

President Aliyev praised growing relations between the two countries and commended the UAE's development approach.