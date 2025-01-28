UAE earns global acclaim for its human rights efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The UAE continues to acclaim regional and international recognition for its human rights initiatives, as the nation moves forward with legislative and regulatory reforms in line with its comprehensive development goals.

The UAE has placed human rights at the core of its development strategies, aiming to ensure dignity, welfare, and justice for all individuals, as guaranteed by the constitution and law. These efforts focus on building a society rooted in justice, tolerance, and openness.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), reaffirmed that promoting and protecting human rights remains a top priority for the UAE, which has earned global recognition, including its membership in the UN Human Rights Council three times, most recently for 2022-2024 term.

He highlighted the UAE's success in developing comprehensive legislative frameworks aligned with international laws, fostering partnerships, and raising societal awareness of human rights principles.

On Monday, the UAE submitted its second periodic report of the Arab Charter on Human Rights during the 27th session of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee at the Arab League headquarters.

Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Arab Permanent Committee for Human Rights, commended the UAE's strong commitment to enhancing human rights nationally and regionally through legislative reforms and political and social initiatives aimed at promoting fundamental freedoms, protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, and supporting gender equality.

In recent years, the UAE has enacted significant legal reforms, including updates to personal status laws, civil transactions, criminal procedures, and anti-discrimination legislation.

Over 80 percent of federal laws have been updated since 1971.

In 2024 alone, over 47 federal laws and 130 regulatory decisions were issued, supported by the "UAE Legislations" digital platform, which hosts over 1,000 federal laws and attracts 500,000 monthly visits, 40 percent from outside the UAE.

Regarding women and children, the UAE prioritises their rights, ensuring access to healthcare, education, entertainment, and welfare.

In December, the Ministry of Family was established to promote family stability, address domestic issues, and protect children's well-being. The UAE ranked seventh globally and first regionally in the UNDP Gender Inequality Index 2024.

The country has also issued a ministerial decision mandating private joint-stock companies in the UAE to allocate at least one seat for women on their boards of directors after the completion of the current board's term.

Hosting over 200 nationalities, the UAE has introduced significant labour protections, including the Federal Decree-Law amending regulation of the Employment Relationship Law, known as the "UAE Labour Law", to expedite dispute resolution and ensure compliance.

The country also implemented the "Unemployment Insurance Scheme," covering 99% of private-sector workers, and launched an optional end-of-service savings scheme for enhanced employee benefits.

Additionally, the UAE enforces a midday work ban from 15th June to 15th September to protect labourers from heat exposure.

The UAE remains a pioneer in championing human rights in the region through groundbreaking policies and initiatives that strengthen the principles of equality, justice, and tolerance.