UAE Economic Delegation Visits Côte D’Ivoire To Strengthen Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ABIDJAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) Organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in coordination with the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), a high-level economic delegation from the United Arab Emirates, led by Humaid Mohamed ben Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, conducted a visit to the capital of Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan. During the visit, he and the accompanying delegation held meetings with several senior officials, including ministers at the government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.
Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Côte d’Ivoire, with particular emphasis on advancing economic and trade cooperation. The two sides explored investment opportunities across a range of sectors including tourism, renewable energy, and banking and financial services.
The visit culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint business council between the UAE and Côte d’Ivoire. The MoU was signed by Humaid Mohamed ben Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, and Faman Touré, President of the Côte d'Ivoire Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The UAE economic delegation included officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ali Yousef Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, as well as representatives from the FCCI, EDGE Group, Presight, AMEA Power, Infinity Power, Arabian Falcon, Space42, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and ADNOC.
