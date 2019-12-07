UAE Economic Forum 2019 to see launch of exclusive local and global reports

(@imziishan)

Dubai Economy has announced that 30 speakers will address the UAE Economic forum 2019, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and organised jointly by the Ministry of Economy and all the economic departments in the seven emirates.

The forum, titled "The UAE Enterprising Economy: Resilience, Growth, & Prosperity," will take place on 11th and 12th December, 2019, at the Armani Hotel, Dubai. The inaugural forum seeks to present the economic prospects in the UAE and its seven emirates, highlighting the current strategic plans adopted by each emirate and the federal government as well as exchanging experiences and identifying areas to enhance cooperation.

The speakers comprise decision-makers, local and foreign private sector representatives, experts, and researchers. Current and proposed initiatives and projects in the public and private sectors will be highlighted, to support short- to medium-term growth by bringing together representatives from various academic institutions, think-tanks, research and consulting organisations, and regional and international organisations. The forum is expected to put forward a series of recommendations and each will be followed by an interactive discussion with the audience.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of Dubai Economy, said, "It is one of the most prominent annual economic forums in the country, representing a unified and exclusive platform for launching the economic reports of the seven emirates.

The event will witness active participation at various economic levels and contribute to the dialogue on the future economy of Dubai and the UAE."

The forum will kick-off with the launch of the official reports, including the UAE Economic Report 2019, presented by Nada Al Hashimi from the Ministry of Economy; the Dubai Economic Report 2019, presented by Sana Mohammad, Director of Economic Planning at Dubai Economy; the Abu Dhabi Economic Report 2019, presented by Dahi Al Mansoori, Director of the Department of Studies at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and the Sharjah Economic Report 2019, which will be presented by Dr Amr Saleh, Economic Advisor, Department of Economic Development, Sharjah. The session will conclude with an overview of Ajman indicators by Salem Al Ghaferi, Director of Economic Licensing.

Saeed Al Nazari, Director General of Federal Youth Authority, will deliver a speech on the role of the youth in supporting entrepreneurship, and the World Bank's Human Capital Index will be launched with a focus on the UAE, by Sameh Al Saharti, Director of Human Development Programme in the Gulf States, World Bank. Essam Al Disi, Director, Strategy and Policy at Dubai SME, will launch the Dubai SME Report.