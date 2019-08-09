UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Efforts Continue To Curb Cholera Epidemic In Yemen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

UAE efforts continue to curb cholera epidemic in Yemen

The UAE has continued its efforts to curb the spread of cholera in Yemen

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2019) The UAE has continued its efforts to curb the spread of cholera in Yemen.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, provided medicinal and medical supplies to hospitals, health centres and clinics, as well as carried out healthcare awareness campaigns.

Aid efforts were undertaken in Yemen's Red Sea Coast region, as well as across the Taiz and Hodeidah governorates. The UAE aid authority also distributed potable water to Yemeni civilians.

Yemen's Ministry of Public Health and Population reported 19,459 suspected cases of cholera with 11 associated deaths between 15th to 21st July 2019.

A representative from the UAE aid authority said that medicines, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, and other necessary medical supplies were distributed across various health care facilities.

Dr. Rabash Ahmed Saleh, Director of the Office of Health and Population at Al Waziya Directorate, said that the ERC fit-out health care facilities with medicines and medical supplies, contributing to saving lives. He went on to explain that across 16 days, the UAE aid authority carried out a three-stage approach - therapeutic, awareness and preventative measures - to eradicating the spread of cholera.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, the cumulative total number of suspected cholera cases from 1st January 2018 to 21st July 2019 is 885,982, with 1,259 associated deaths. Children under five represent 24.2 percent of total suspected cases during 2019. The UN agency for global public health noted that the outbreak has affected 22 of 23 governorates and 301 of 333 districts in Yemen.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Yemen UAE January July 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Super Typhoon Lekima barrels towards China

6 minutes ago

EAEU States Bring Positions Closer on Import Tarif ..

6 minutes ago

International Energy Agency Lowers 2020 Global Oil ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Press: Countries should ensure sustainable lan ..

36 minutes ago

Sri Lanka recall Chandimal for New Zealand Test sq ..

40 minutes ago

Heatwaves kill coral reefs far faster than thought ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.